Ryoyu and Granerud share gold at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Lahti

Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi and Norway’s Halvor Egner Grenaerud have shared the gold medal at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup in Lahti to close off the Finnish leg.

The pair scored an unbeatable total of 278.0 to come joint-top of the standings in the men's large hill individual event.

Kobayashi's triumph adds to the seven other individual wins he has secured in this year's World Cup series, and the gold and silver he won at Beijing 2022.

For Grenaerud, this is his second World Cup win following his triumph at Nzhny Tagil in November as well as his silver on Friday (February 25).

A very rare occasion! Congratulations to Halvor Egner Granerud and Ryoyu Kobayashi!

Comfortably in third, and taking bronze, is Austria's Stefan Kraft.

Kraft's podium is his third of the competition after he topped the podium for the individual event on Friday and the team event yesterday (February 26).

The German pairing of Markus Eisenbichler and Karl Geiger came fourth and fifth respectively on 267.9 and 267.5.