Individual and team competitions are due to take place at the first men’s Ski Jumping World Cup event since the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Three days of competition are due to begin in Lahti, Finland tomorrow, with HS130 events set to take place.

Originally the first individual World Cup at this event was due to take place in Sapporo, Japan, before being moved to Europe.

Competition did not take place in Lahti last year, with Austria’s Stefan Kraft the last World Cup winner at the venue two years ago.

The Olympics are history, it's time for the World Cup again. To get in the mood for this weekend in Finland, here are the last three winners in #Lahti!

According to pre-registrations athletes from Russia are set to compete, and on the eve of the Lahti Ski Games the competition’s general secretary Tomi-Pekka Kolu told the event’s official website: "Our starting point is to ensure a safe, competitive and operating environment for each participant.

"We monitor the situation and our safety organisation is responsible for assessing the overall situation together with the authorities."

The first individual event is scheduled for tomorrow, before a team competition on Saturday (February 26) and a second individual competition on Sunday (February 27).

Germany's Karl Geiger currently leads the overall World Cup standings for the discipline with 1,189 points, just in front of Kobayashi, who sits on 1,186.

Halvor Egner Granerud of Norway sits in third place with 910 points.

At the Beijing 2022 Olympics Austria claimed gold in the men’s large hill team competition, with Kraft among their line-up.

Individual golds went to Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi in the normal hill and Marius Lindvik of Norway in the large hill.