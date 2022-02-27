The Norwegian Skating Federation (NSF), which is set to host the International Skating Union (ISU) World Speed Skating Championships next month, has followed the country's National Olympic Committee in declaring that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be banned from the event.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked widespread international outcry, with the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports and its Danish counterpart yesterday condemning the attack as "a clear violation of international law" and calling for Russia and Belarus to be banned from competitions held outside of those two countries.

Belarus is assisting its long-term ally Russia with the invasion.

Following an extraordinary Board meeting, the NSF has backed that stance and plans to discuss the implications on the World Speed Skating Championships with the ISU, although the Russian Skating Union has already pulled out of the competition, blaming "the closure of the airspace of Poland" and "the cancellation of flights by a number of other European countries".

The Russian Olympic Committee team won one medal in speed skating at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, taking silver in the men's team pursuit.

Hamar is set to stage the World Championships from March 3 to 6.

"Russia's violations of international law and attacks on the Ukrainian people demand international condemnation and sanctions," the NSF said.

"Sport is not detached from it and cannot relate passively to what is happening now."

It added: "The Norwegian Skating Federation strongly condemns Russia's violation of international law through its attack on Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

Norwegian sports bodies have taken a strong stance against Russia's attack on Ukraine, with the Norwegian Skating Federation joining the National Olympic Committee in calling for a ban ©Getty Images

insidethegames has asked the ISU for comment.

Thus far, the International Federation has said it is "deeply concerned about the safety of the skating family in Ukraine" and expressed "its solidarity with all those affected by this conflict".

The ISU said it is "closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and also in the neighbouring countries where ISU events are scheduled to be held during the coming weeks", but at present there have been no changes to the schedule.

Russian athletes would already be banned from competing under the country's name or flag because of anti-doping sanctions, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has called on the flags of Russia and Belarus to now be banned from all international events.

In a further condemnation of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, the Norwegian Swimming Federation is one of nine signatories to a joint statement calling for Russia and Belarus to be suspended "from all involvement in international aquatics until a peaceful resolution of this conflict".

Presidents of the National Federations from Denmark, Estonia, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden have also signed the statement released by the Nordic Swimming Federations.

"Ukrainian athletes have been forced to defend their homes and families, and are unable to train or compete solely because of the inhuman actions of the Russian and Belarusian Governments," the Nordic Swimming Federations said.

The nine members of the Nordic Swimming Federations have called for Russia and Belarus to be suspended "from all involvement in international aquatics" and will not attend events in either country ©Getty Images

"Until this situation is resolved, Russia and Belarus should not take part in international aquatics at any level."

The nine members of the body have also agreed that they will not attend the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Junior Swimming Championships and the World Swimming Championships (25m) due to be held in Kazan this year, as well as any other events held in Russia or Belarus.

insidethegames has approached FINA for comment.

FINA has cancelled planned Artistic Swimming World Series and Diving World Series events in Kazan, and has said "other FINA events that are scheduled in Russia for later in the year are under close review".

Hundreds have been killed in the conflict and many thousands more displaced.

Russian forces have entered Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, while an oil depot near the capital Kyiv was bombed overnight.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law and urged citizens to take up arms to fight the invasion.

The IOC has called on Russia and Belarus to be stripped of sporting events which have not already been moved, and for the countries' flags and anthems to be banned.