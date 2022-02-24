FIFA President Infantino says no decision made for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said no decision has yet been made regarding the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers involving Russia in light of Vladimir Putin launching an invasion of Ukraine.

Infantino insisted they will "continue to monitor the situation" and make an update soon once the FIFA Bureau, who is in charge of these matters, has made a decision.

Earlier in the day, Czech Republic, Poland and Sweden released a joint statement openly opposing travel to Russia for the World Cup qualifiers next month.

Russia is set to host Poland on March 24 and, if Russia wins, they will meet either Sweden or Czech Republic in Russia on March 29.

For Ukraine, they are scheduled to travel to Scotland for a match on March 24.

Meanwhile, UEFA are expected to strip Russia of the Champions League final.

The FIFA President cited that he has hope the situation can be resolved soon.

"We will look into it as a matter of urgency," Infantino said at a press conference.

"The first match is one month from now.

"We hope this whole situation will be solved before then - well before then, as soon as possible, and we want to strongly believe in that."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the Russian President for invading Ukraine ©Getty Images

Infantino used the platform to condemn President Putin's actions and call for all parties involved in the crisis to find a peaceful resolution.

"FIFA express hope for a rapid cessation of hostilities and for peace in Ukraine," he said.

"We condemn the use of force by Russia in Ukraine and any type of violence.

"Violence is never the solution.

"We call on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue.

"Of course, FIFA continues to express solidarity to the people affected by this conflict."

Reflection on the crisis led Infantino to reaffirm his belief that the sport is for "bringing people together" and that "football is the people's sport".

On a separate matter, the FIFA Council choose to ban the football federations of Kenya and Zimbabwe for Government interference.