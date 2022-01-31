Ten Britons have been awarded financial support for their Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games preparations or Paris 2024 ambitions through the Nicholas Cheffings Para Athlete Bursary.

Treble Pyeongchang 2018 medallist Millie Knight is one of four Para Alpine skiers who have been named as winners of the bursary, and she explained that the prize will help her to purchase new skis.

"It will be put to good use, in what will be a very busy season," Knight said.

"I have six new pairs of skis to buy for next season, so I will put the bursary money towards them!

"Brett [Wild, Knight's guide] and I have already competed in World Cup and Europa Cup races, as well as the World Championships, where we have won a bronze and gold so far.

"If I am lucky enough to be selected, we will then travel to Beijing for the Winter Paralympics.

"I have never had such a busy schedule but I’m excited to be on this journey."

Shona Brownlee, Neil Simpson and Alex Slegg are the other recipients for winter sports.

Six Para athletes competing in summer sports have also been selected for the bursary, including Tokyo 2020 wheelchair rugby champion Jack Smith and two-time Paralympic canoe gold medallist Emma Wiggs.

Finlay Graham won two Para cycling silver medals in the Japanese capital, and is joined by two bronze medallists as a winner of the bursary - sprinter Columba Blango and badminton player Krysten Coombs.

Britain's three-time Paralympic canoe sprint medallist Emma Wiggs is among the summer sports winners of the bursary ©Getty Images

Wheelchair basketball player Maddie Martin completes the 10 recipients.

British Paralympic Association partners Hogan Lovells have funded the grants, and its United Kingdom office managing partner Penny Angell believes the bursary will provide a vital boost to the winners.

"We are incredibly proud to support athletes in their ambitions to represent ParalympicsGB in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games or Paris 2024 Paralympic Games," Angell said.

"The bursary can really make a difference in preparing athletes for competitions in the run up to the Paralympic Games and demonstrates the firm’s longstanding commitment to championing diversity, inclusion and equality.

"We are looking forward to seeing how the bursaries can support these athletes in their development over the coming months and years, and we hope to see them representing ParalympicsGB in the future."

Britain ranked second on the medals table at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with 41 golds, 38 silvers and 45 bronzes.

The Beijing 2022 Games are scheduled for March 4 to 13.