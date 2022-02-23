Thousands of people have been nominated to become batonbearers in England, leading up to Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Thousands of people have been nominated to become batonbearers when the Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games reaches host country England.

The process for nominations opened at the start of the year and came to a close on February 14.

Anyone could make a nomination by visiting the Birmingham 2022 website and submitting 100 words or less on how the nominee has made a difference in their community, and why they deserve to take on the role.

"Thousands of nominations were submitted for inspiring individuals to have the special opportunity of carrying the baton when the Queen's Baton Relay returns to England this summer," a Birmingham 2022 spokesperson said to insidethegames

"All nominations will be reviewed by selection panels, which are made up of representatives from different areas of local communities, for example individuals from youth organisations or regional charities. 

"Where possible, nominations will be judged on a regional basis."

More than 2,000 batonbearers will be needed for when the Relay arrives in England in July.

It will spend 25 days in the country before the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony on July 28.

The final batonbearer will hand it to Queen Elizabeth II, or a chosen representative, at the curtain-raiser at Alexander Stadium.

A message placed in the baton by the Queen before the Relay's launch at Buckingham Palace in London on October 7 will then be read out.

The baton is now part way through a 294-day-long journey, travelling through Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas, covering approximately 90,000 miles.

It was most recently in Tonga and Samoa.

Successful nominees for carrying the baton in England will be notified in April.