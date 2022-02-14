Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has received the Queen’s Baton at the State House as it continued its journey across Oceania.

Before arriving in Fiji, the Relay had visited Nauru, the smallest island nation in the Commonwealth with a land area of just over 20.98 square kilometres.

It was carried by Nauru’s most successful sportsman and former State President Marcus Stephen, who won seven Commonwealth Games gold medals in a career which stretched from Auckland 1990 to Manchester 2002.

In the Solomon Islands, the honour to carry the Baton had fallen to weightlifter Jenly Tegu Wini.

She won a bronze medal at Gold Coast 2018, the first to be won by an islander.

"I am proud to attend this event, all for the Blue Yellow and Green Flag," Wini said in a social media post.





Solomon Islands Volleyball Federation sports development officer Fred Mangae'ika took the Baton at Unity Square in Honiara.

"What a privilege for us to touch the Queen's Baton on behalf of the Solomon islanders as a Commonwealth country," long distance runner and double Olympian Sharon Firisua said.

In Papua New Guinea, the Baton touched down at Boram Airport where it was received by Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae.

"Her Majesty the Queen has shared her message with us and the rest of the Commonwealth which is stored securely in this baton before you all," said Dadae.

"We look forward to hearing her message come July."

A total of 80 bearers carried the Baton during its three-day stay in Papua New Guinea.

It visited the Sir John Guise Stadium where Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation executive director Albert Veratau was on hand to welcome it.

"We’re privileged to see the Baton that’s going to end up in the Commonwealth Games this year," Veratau said.

"It’s an exciting time for us and as part of the sports fraternity in the country, we want to support our team to perform well in the Commonwealth Games.

"It’s a challenge for all the national federations to prepare their athletes, especially the elite ones who are preparing for the Games."

The Baton, which left London on October 7 last year and is on a 294-day journey around the Commonwealth before arriving in Birmingham for the Opening Ceremony of the Games on July 28, then visited Fiji.

"I am extremely pleased and equally proud to welcome the Queen’s Baton before it continues on its journey," Katonivere said.

Fiji won only its third Commonwealth Games gold medal at Gold Coast 2018 when weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana won the women's under-90 kilograms category.

"This will probably push our athletes to get that time or that weight or whatever category in whatever event, the Queen’s Baton creates that excitement," Fiji's Chef de Mission Sale Sorovaki said.