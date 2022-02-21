The Queen's Baton has reached Samoa © Getty Images
The Baton with the Queen’s message to the athletes of the Commonwealth was scheduled to be in Tonga this week, but in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami which struck the island last month, the Queen despatched another unexpected and altogether sadder message to the island.

"I am shocked and saddened by the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga," the Queen said in her message.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tonga, as you work together to recover from the damage caused," she continued.

"It must be incredibly difficult for those who are unable to contact friends and family while communications are disrupted, and I hope that they will soon be restored."

The Baton has also been in Samoa, where a much reduced relay took place to comply with COVID-19 preventative measures.

Samoa’s 2018 weightlifting gold medallist Feagaiga Stowers carried the Baton to the Samoa International Cricket Oval.

Cricketer Kolotita Makerita Lui Nonu also took the Baton during its journey.


"I want to salute the many athletes, officials, and volunteers who have taken the Queen's Baton to our sports venues and sites today and yesterday, to showcase this legacy event as an important beacon to bringing our people to unity despite the COVID challenges and effects globally," Samoa Commonwealth Games Association President Pauga Talalelei Pauga said.

British High Commissioner David Ward and Australian High Commissioner Emily Luck also took part in the festivities.

"We were very privileged to witness the sporting talents from Samoa at the Gold Coast and across our region at the Gold Coast Games with a fitting motto from our perspective 'sharing the dream'," Luck said.