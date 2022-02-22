Figure skater Laura Barquero Jimenez of Spain has tested positive for banned substance clostebol, after the publication of a result from a test taken while she was competing in the pairs competition at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) today confirmed a sample from Barquero Jimenez had returned an adverse analytical finding.

Barquero and her partner Marco Zandron finished in 11th place in the pairs figure skating competition, after placing 11th in both the short programme and free skate competitions with a final total of 181.36.

The sample contained traces of clostebol, a form of testosterone, and was collected by the ITA during the short programme, the first part of competition in the pairs event, on February 18.

A World Anti-Doping Agency laboratory in Beijing reported the result yesterday, and Barquero can now request a B sample.

Barquero Jimenez competed alongside Marco Zandron in the pairs figure skating competition at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

The case is now being referred to the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport for adjudication.

During Beijing 2022, Iranian Alpine skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki, Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska and Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko also failed anti-doping tests.

Meanwhile, the figure skating programme at Beijing 2022 was overshadowed by the case of 15-year-old Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), who had tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine, at last year's Russian Figure Skating Championships.

Valieva was provisionally suspended, but this was lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, and upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, enabling Valieva to compete in the women's skating competition, where she finished fourth.

Valieva was part of the ROC team that won gold in the team event earlier in the Games, but medals in this event are not set to be handed out until the Valieva case concludes, a process that could yet take several months.