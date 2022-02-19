US Figure Skating appeals to CAS in bid to hold team event ceremony in Beijing

US Figure Skating has confirmed it has lodged an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to ensure a medal ceremony can be held for their team figure skaters prior to leaving Beijing.

The United States finished as the silver medallists in the event behind the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Japan finished as the bronze medallists.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) previously confirmed no medal ceremonies were to take place for the team event earlier this week, following Kamila Valieva's positive drug test, which was confirmed after the event.

Valieva represented the ROC team in the women's short programme and free skating.

The IOC said the decision not to hold the team event ceremony was taken due to the inconclusive status of Valieva's case, with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) expected to confirm whether an offence occurred at a later date.

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a medicine usually used to prevent angina attacks and help blood flow to the heart.

Contamination with her grandfather's heart medication has been cited as a defence.

The IOC promised "dignified" ceremonies will be held after a decision is reached in the Valieva case.

US Figure Skating has now lodged an appeal to CAS in a last ditch bid to ensure a medal ceremony can be held in Beijing.

"We stand with and fully support our athletes as they courageously seek to be given the recognition that they have earned," Ramsey Baker, US Figure Skating executive director said in a statement to insidethegames.

"Having a medal ceremony at an Olympic Games is not something that can be replicated anywhere else, and they should be celebrated in front of the world before leaving Beijing."

IOC President Thomas Bach had held a meeting with US figure skaters earlier this week ©Getty Images

The US Figure Skating team had held a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach earlier this week to discuss the situation around the medal ceremony.

Such a meeting did not take place with the Japanese team, with the IOC confirming that their team "fully-accepted" the organisation's approach.

Bach sought to clarify an offer of Olympic Torches to the US team at a media conference yesterday.

The German official denied the Olympic Torches would serve as a placeholder for the medals.

"Nobody could have the idea to offer an Olympic Torch as a consolation for an Olympic medal," Bach said.

"What happened was at the end of the meeting, both Emma Terho and I were really appreciative of the atmosphere, of the openness of the constructive proposals, that we said we would like to express our appreciation for having had this meeting.

"Then I said, as a token of appreciation - but I mentioned it was in no way as a kind of consolation for a medal - we would like to offer them if they want an Olympic Torch.

"And we would leave this Torch with the office of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and they could make their choice.

"Then, in our absence, whether they want to accept this token of appreciation for the meeting or not.

“I do not know who took it, who did not take it, but again it was this token of appreciation for a really fruitful and, from our perspective, a very good meeting among athletes and among one who still at least tries to feel like an athlete."

Should an anti-doping rule violation be confirmed against Valieva, a possible sanction could lead to the US being elevated into the gold medal position in the team event.

Japan would win silver in such a scenario, with Canada receiving bronze.

Should a medal ceremony be ordered by CAS, it is unclear what the format would be and how many athletes would be able to attend.

Valieva is among the skaters to have already returned home following the completion of her Games two days ago.