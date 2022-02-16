"Asterisk" next to figure skating results if Valieva's in top three, IOC confirm

The results of the women’s singles figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics here will be provisional should Kamila Valieva finish in the top three, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said an "asterisk" would be marked against the outcome of the event and no flower ceremony would be held on the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium should Valieva seal a podium spot after the free skate segment tomorrow.

The 15-year-old of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) leads the standings at the halfway point after producing an emotional short programme routine yesterday.

But the competition is shrouded in controversy after Valieva was cleared to participate despite failing a drugs test.

Following the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to not reimpose a provisional suspension on Valieva, the IOC Executive Board agreed that no ceremony involving the teenager will take place after tomorrow’s women’s singles.

Adams has also confirmed that the results would be deemed as unofficial until the Valieva case has been resolved.

"There will be asterisks against the results tomorrow because they will be preliminary pending further investigation," said Adams.

Kamila Valieva waves to viewers as she await the results of her short programme at the Capital Indoor Stadium ©Getty Images

Valieva moved quickly through the mixed zone without answering any questions and did not participate in a press conference last night.

Medal winners are obliged to attend a press conference but Adams has expressed doubt over whether she will meet those requirements.

"They should make every effort and we would like them to [attend]," said Adams.

"Particularly in this case I am not sure we will be able to.

"I think it’s probably very unlikely."

Valieva was a key member of the ROC gold medal winning squad in the team event on February 7, but the medal ceremony is yet to take place due to her ongoing doping case.

The sample provided by Valieva was taken on December 25 at the Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg before it was analysed by at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in Swedish capital Stockholm on February 8.

The International Testing Agency confirmed last week that Valieva had tested positive for banned substance trimetazidine, leading to her provisional suspension which was then lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency following an appeal.

Trimetazidine, a medicine usually used to prevent angina attacks and help blood flow to the heart, is prohibited both in and out-of-competition.

Russian media have reported that the substance may have entered Valieva’s system due to the figure skater sharing a glass of water with her grandfather, who reportedly uses the medication due to having an artificial heart.

According to the New York Times, the Stockholm laboratory also detected the presence of hypoxene and L-carnitine in Valieva's system.

The substances are also used to treat heart problems, but are not on the WADA prohibited list.

Adams said the IOC remained in touch with Valieva’s team and urged everyone to be "very responsible in the way that we discuss this issue".

"We all need to follow due process," added Adams.

"This person has not even had their B sample opened.

"The case has not even finished yet so to make all these grand statements is a little bit premature."