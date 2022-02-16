The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has appointed Canadian Kristina Molloy as its first chief membership and impact officer.

The role consists of Molloy reporting to IPC chief executive Mike Peters, leading the IPC Membership and Engagement Programme activities and managing Government and institutional relations.

The former Canadian rowing coach will also head the IPC’s advocacy and legacy efforts to show the transformations Para sport has on society.

"I am thrilled to be joining the IPC to support its progressive vision and ambitious agenda," Molloy said.

"As a long-time friend and supporter of the Paralympic Movement, my experience with athletes and members, with the Paralympic Games and with advancing the disability inclusion agenda will align well with the important work ahead."

Molloy, who will assume the position on April 1, has previously worked within the Canadian Government and the Paralympic Movement where she promoted accessibility and disability inclusion.

The Canadian worked as the policy director to The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, a two-time Paralympian and Canada’s Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.

Kristina Molloy worked with Canadian Parliamentary member Carla Qualtrough ©Getty Images

In this role, she helped to establish Canada’s original federal accessibility legislation.

Molloy’s former Paralympic roles include serving as the director of planning and integration for the Toronto 2015 Parapan American Games as well as leading Vancouver 2010's accessibility and Paralympic operational planning.

She was also a member of the IPC Development Committee from 2005 to 2018 and became an IPC advisor to the Paralympic integration and transition planning for London 2012, Sochi, 2014, Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018.

On a volunteering basis, she partnered with Right to Play to create sport and coaching programmes in Rwandan refugee camps, which included a central focus on women inclusion.

Additionally, she established a Canadian Para rowing programme and later coached the national team at the World Rowing Championships.

"It is fantastic for the IPC and the wider Paralympic Movement that we have recruited someone of Kristina’s calibre," Peters, also a two-time Paralympian, said.

"She is already familiar with the Paralympic Movement and is highly regarded by many of our members due to her previous work in advocacy and inclusion, and in covering major events.

"Kristina is simply outstanding, and her professional experience positions her exceptionally well to advance our ability to serve our members, further our strategic relationships, and to better realise our vision."