International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons claims the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics here can be "opening to a bright and inclusive future".

Parsons believes the world is facing a "crucial crossroads", insisting "no mask can cover its flaws" as the IPC pushes for people with disabilities to be put at the heart of the inclusion agenda.

The Brazilian official’s comments came during his passionate speech at tonight’s Paralympic Closing Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium.

After 12 days of competition in the Japanese capital, the Paralympic Flame was extinguished but Parsons insisted "our journey cannot end here".

"Tonight, see this not as a Closing Ceremony, but an opening to a bright and inclusive future," said Parsons.

"We are at a crucial crossroads for our planet.

"No mask can cover its flaws.

"As we build back better, 15 per cent of the world’s population cannot be left behind.

"We must see beyond the athletes that have performed so well here and see the 1.2 billion persons with disabilities.

"They can, and they want, to be active citizens in an inclusive world.

"This was Sir Ludwig Guttmann, our founder’s wish."

Parsons also highlighted the #WeThe15 campaign which was launched prior to the Paralympics with the aim of ending discrimination against people with disabilities.

"Through 'WeThe15', we want to build on Guttmann’s legacy," said Parsons.

"We want to provide a global movement publicly campaigning for visibility, accessibility and opportunity.

"As a wise athlete said so perfectly this week: 'people with disabilities should not have to do exceptional things to be accepted'.

"Sport has opened the door, now it is for time for us all to play our parts to break down the barriers that keep us apart."

About 4,400 athletes competed at the Games which were staged against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said she had been "overwhelmed" by the performances of athletes, claiming their efforts to get to the Games "shook us all to the core".

"Change starts with awareness," added Hashimoto.

"We are determined to build a diverse and inclusive future where people recognise and support each other's differences free from discrimination or barriers of any kind.

"We now move forward with the vow that this commitment will be a catalyst for social change."