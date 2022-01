Hosting more top events and increasing opportunities for Para-sports among key legacy aims of Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) has outlined attracting international sports events, expanding opportunities for residents and promotion of Para-sports among its Sports Legacy Vision from last year's re-arranged Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Tokyo Sports Legacy Vision is aimed at ensuring long-term benefits from an event postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven areas have been identified by the TMG in the document.

Maximising the use of sporting facilities has been targeted, with cross-venue promotions and hosting events under an "overarching concept" cited by the TMG.

The TMG has also targeted developing a site for urban sports, which would use the temporary venues for skateboarding, sport climbing and 3x3 basketball.

The concept has tentatively been named the Ariake Urban Sports Park, the same name used at Tokyo 2020.

Attracting diverse international sports events has also been targeted by the TMG in a diverse number of sports, as well as supporting efforts of National Federations and expanding support to a wider range of Para-sports.

It is hoped international events will provide opportunities for young people and residents of Tokyo to watch high-level sports, which they were largely prevented from doing at Tokyo 2020 due to the Games predominately being held behind closed doors.

The TMG has claimed sport participation levels has increased significantly among Tokyo residents, from 39.2 per cent in 2007 to 68.9 per cent in 2021.





A target has been set to "transform the momentum for sports into the culture of ‘participating, watching and supporting’" has been targeted.

This will reportedly be achieved by attempting to engage the public with attractive sports, including urban events, and holding promotional campaigns.

Collaboration with companies and communities, promotional events and sporting events utilising digital tools have also been viewed as key to achieving the goal.

The TMG promised it is committed to delivering more Para-sport events, such as boccia, while opportunities will reportedly be provided for people with an impairment who have new interests in sport following the Paralympic Games.

Promotion of sports for "everyone, anywhere, always" will also be conducted, with a focus on barrier-free facilities and encouraging collaboration between sports, medical and education in the community.

The TMG plans to open a Tokyo Metropolitan Para Sports Training Centre by the end of 2022, following a refurbishment of indoor facilities at the Ajinomoto Stadium.

Engagement with Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic athletes with local communities has also been targeted, which the TMG hopes will increase the popularity of sport and recreation activities.

The penultimate area identified by the TMG is the development of a culture of volunteerism, following 240,000 applicants to support the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Around 83,000 volunteers supported the Games following the one-year postponement.





Information on volunteer activities will be provided with a "Tokyo Volunteer Legacy Network" and the "Tokyo Para Spo & Support".

Volunteer opportunities will be included at anniversary celebration events, which will be launched as part of the TMG’s "Message to the future".

This will include the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, due to held on the third Sunday of October annually, with the event using the parts of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic marathon course.

The first edition will be known as the "Celebration Marathon", with the event held in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee.

A series of first year anniversary celebrations will also be held, along with plans for exhibitions and school visits with Tokyo 2020 items such as the medals, podiums, murals and sporting equipment.

The full document can be accessed here.