Three-time Olympic bobsleigh medallist Elana Meyers Taylor has claimed she remains hopeful of being able to compete at Beijing 2022, after announced she has been isolated at the Games following a positive test for COVID-19.

The 37-year-old American revealed on social media that she had tested positive on Saturday (January 29), two days after arriving in the Chinese capital city.

"Getting to the Olympics is never easy, and this time, as a new mom, it has been the most challenging, but also, incredibly rewarding, to be able to show that it can still be done," Meyers Taylor, winner of silver medals at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 and bronze at Vancouver 2010, wrote.

"So many people, especially other moms from all walks of life, have been so supportive of my efforts to get back to the Olympics.

"It’s been an incredible wave of positivity that I’ve been riding to a while so I’m going to continue to do that.

"This is just the latest obstacle that my family and I have faced on this journey, so I'm remaining optimistic that I'll be able to recover quickly and still have the opportunity to compete."

Meyers Taylor was recently crowned winner of the two-woman bobsleigh World Cup, with the pilot having enjoyed a consistent season on the eight event circuit.

Meyers Taylor also finished top of the Women’s Monobob World Series standings, with the event set to make its debut at Beijing 2022.

Bobsleigh events at Beijing 2022 will begin on February 13, the first of two-days of women’s monobob competition.

The two-woman event will take place on February 18 and 19 at the Xiaohaituo Bobsleigh and Luge Track, which is located in the Yanqing venue cluster.

Meyers Taylor has won medals at three consecutive Winter Olympics, including bronze in the two-woman event at Vancouver 2010.

She finished as the runner-up in the same event at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

