Four snowboarders won an appeal to represent Canada at the Winter Olympics here after a tribunal found the selection process was "unreasonable" following their original omissions.

Jules Lefebvre, Sebastien Beaulieu, Jennifer Hawkrigg and Kaylie Buck claimed victory at a hearing last month, overturning Canada Snowboard’s decision not to select them for Beijing 2022.

insidethegames has obtained documents which reveal the full verdict made by the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC) to add the quartet to the Canadian team while Olympian Darren Gardner failed to win his appeal.

The hearing was held on January 23 - one day before the Canadian Olympic Committee was due to announce its squad for the Winter Olympics.

Lefebvre, Beaulieu, Hawkrigg, Buck and Garner had been informed by Canada Snowboard in mid-January that they had been left out of the team.

A total of 23 snowboarders had been nominated to compete for Canada across the snowboard disciplines at Beijing 2022 before this was whittled down to 15.

Canada had been allocated four women’s and three men’s quotas in the parallel giant slalom, but only Megan Farrell and Arnaud Gaudet had been selected.

According to the full SDRCC verdict, Canada Snowboard said that aside from Lefebvre the others "did not satisfy the applicable criteria for nomination" to the national team.

The document said that Canada Snowboard claimed Lefebvre did not meet its "performance readiness criteria" and felt her recent performances failed to suggest that she could "perform adequately" at the Winter Olympics.

Sebastien Beaulieu was selected ahead of Darren Gardner for Canada's final quota for the men's parallel giant slalom ©Getty Images

It was also ruled by Canada Snowboard that neither Beaulieu, Buck and Lefebvre had "sufficient medal potential" for Milan-Cortina 2026, while Hawkrigg was ruled to be "well outside the average performances of past Olympics medallists in the women’s Alpine disciplines four years away from their first Olympic performance".

According to the full verdict, Beaulieu, Lefebvre and Hawkrigg all claimed they had showed medal potential for the 2026 Winter Olympics, with Buck saying that Canada Snowboard "did not take her performance curves".

After applying to the SDRCC, a hearing was held under "extraordinary time constraints" before Beaulieu, Lefebvre, Hawkrigg and Buck won the appeal.

"I find that the respondent’s selection criteria were not appropriately followed in a predictable manner and reasonably applied," said arbitrator Patrice Brunet.

"After careful consideration of the evidence, I conclude that the respondents decision to not select the claimants was unreasonable."

Brunet said he did not find "reasonable nor coherent reasons" for Canada Snowboard to not select Lefebvre and claimed the coronavirus pandemic had reduced her opportunities to compete.

Beaulieu was awarded the third and final quota by Brunet over Gardner due to a "slightly better medal potential for Milan-Cortina 2026 and a "slightly better performance curve".

Buck and Hawkrigg joined Farrell in the women’s team after Brunet found that they both had the "potential to progress and perform consistently with the podium pathway in the upcoming year".

Lefebvre came 20th, Buck finished 21st and Beaulieu ranked 27th, while Hawkrigg did not finish at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.