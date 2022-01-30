Canada to be represented by 215 athletes at Beijing 2022 as reveal five already subject to COVID-19 protocols

Canada will field its third largest delegation at the 2022 Winter Olympics here, with 215 athletes aiming to continue the nation’s success at the Games.

The figure marks a small drop from Pyeongchang 2018 and Sochi 2014, where Canada were represented by 226 and 220 competitors, respectively.

Canada finished third on the overall medals table at both Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee revealed that the Beijing 2022 delegation will feature a record 106 athletes who identify as female.

A total of 85 coaches also feature in Canada’s delegation.

"Over the past 14 months as Chef de Mission, I have felt privileged to witness these athletes put their hearts and souls into earning their Olympic spots in the most challenging of circumstances," Catriona Le May Doan, a two-time Olympic champion in speed skating, said.

"More than just their incredible performances, the ways in which they have managed to adapt to all these constant changes is impressive.

"The Games themselves will amount to the defining chapter and I look forward to witnessing them all write this chapter beautifully and passionately."

A total of 117 athletes are due to make their Olympic debuts at Beijing 2022.

Several athletes will be making their return to the Olympic Games, with 91 having competed at Pyeongchang 2018, as well as 38 from Sochi 2014 and 17 from Canada's home Games at Vancouver 2010.

Three athletes also competed at Turin 2006.

Five-time Olympic medallist Charles Hamelin will compete at his fifth Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Charles Hamelin was among the participants in Turin, with the three-time Olympic short track speed skating gold medallist set to compete at the fifth Winter Olympics of his career.

Hamelin is among 45 Olympic medallists to feature in Canada’s delegation.

The COC delegation will be split across the three Olympic Villages, with 76 athletes based in Zhangjiakou for biathlon, cross country, freestyle skiing, ski cross, ski jumping and snowboard competitions.

A further 40 athletes will be located in Yanqing, the home of alpine skiing, bobsleigh, luge and skeleton.

The 12-strong curling squad, 13 figure skaters, 48 ice hockey players and 26 speed skaters will be based in the Olympic Village in Beijing.

"We are so incredibly proud of this team," said Eric Myles, COC chief sport officer.

"These 215 athletes have dealt with so many obstacles and adversity on the road to representing Team Canada at Beijing 2022.

"Through every struggle they have faced during the pandemic, they have continually demonstrated bravery, resilience and determination.

"Beyond what athletes will achieve at Games, their journey to get here will provide much hope and inspiration.

"Our success at Games will be measured by the health and safety of Team Canada and on the ability for athletes to step on the field of play and live out their dreams.

"We look forward to the incredible and inspiring stories that will come from these Olympic Games."

The COC has confirmed it will provide daily updates regarding the number of Canadian representatives in COVID-19 protocols from Friday (February 4), the day of the Opening Ceremony.

Currently five members of the delegation are subject to COVID-19 protocols in Beijing, it has been revealed.

The COC said it will not be sharing names of athletes and officials in the updates.

"In the event of a confirmed positive case that results in an athlete being unable to compete, we will respect the athlete’s privacy and not announce their name without their consent," the COC added.

"In the event they do wish to disclose their situation, we will work with them to do so."

Canada will be hoping to build on its record medal haul achieved at Pyeongchang 2018, where the team earned 11 gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals to finish third overall.

Canada’s record number of gold medals came at Vancouver 2010, with the 14 gold, seven silver and five bronze seeing the hosts finish top of the medals table.