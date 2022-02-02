Vancouver 2010 Olympic gold medallist Eric Staal has been confirmed as captain of Canada’s men’s ice hockey squad at Beijing 2022.

The 37-year-old had been widely tipped for the position, with Hockey Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee now confirming his appointment.

Staal will be supported by David Desharnais and Maxim Noreau, named alternate captains for the Games.

Noreau was a member of Canada’s bronze medal winning team at Pyeongchang 2018.

"The opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics is very special, and being named captain is an honour and something I take a lot of pride in," said Staal, currently playing in the second-tier American Hockey League.

"David and Maxim are great leaders and players, and they are deserving of this recognition.

"Our entire team is excited for the opportunity to be a part of Team Canada, and we look forward to competing for a gold medal in Beijing."

Beijing 2022 will be Staal’s second Winter Olympics, having been part of the Canadian team which earned gold in front of a home crowd at Vancouver 2010.

Canada won the gold medal match 3-2 against the United States, with an overtime period required to separate the two teams.

"That experience I'll never forget, and I hope to make new memories again this year," Staal said.

"It's such a unique time and special event where you get everyone together and try and build a team really quickly.

"To be able to accomplish that is special - and 2010 on home soil was pretty phenomenal."

Staal has expressed hope that a strong performance at Beijing 2022 could help him return to the National Hockey League (NHL).

He has previously represented four teams in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.

Canada, the nine-time Olympic champions, are due to face the US, Germany and hosts China in Group A of the men’s tournament.

Canada will hope to win gold for the third time in four Winter Olympics, following triumphs at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014.

Hockey Canada has been forced to look outside the NHL for the second successive Winter Olympics, with COVID-19 concerns having led to the world's top ice hockey competition opting not to compete.