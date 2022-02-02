Three-time Olympic short track champion Charles Hamelin and double ice hockey gold medallist Marie-Philip Poulin will carry the Canadian flag into the Opening Ceremony on Friday.

Poulin is the third ice hockey player to carry the Maple Leaf Flag since the women's event was introduced at the 1998 Games in Nagano.

The 30-year-old follows in the footsteps of Danielle Goyette in 2006 and Hayley Wickenheiser in 2014.

"I knew they had carried the flag and they paved the way for all of us," Poulin said.

Hamelin is set to become the first Canadian short track speed skater to compete in five Olympic Games.

"Every time I would walk into an Opening Ceremony, I would look at the flagbearer as a role model," Hamelin said.

"Since the first time I wore the maple leaf, I felt that feeling of family right away.

"In the village, we feel the vibe and are ready to surprise."

The announcement was made by Canadian Chef de Mission Catriona Le May Doan, twice a speed skating gold medallist and a flagbearer herself in 2002.

"These two Olympic champions are incredibly deserving because of their leadership on and off the ice," Le May Doan said.

Both Flagbearers kept the news secret for more than a week after they were informed.

"As a group we were very close so it was very difficult because as it got closer my smile was getting bigger," admitted Poulin, who will lead the team into their opening match against Switzerland only 24 hours before the Opening Ceremony.

It will be the second Winter Games at which Canada has nominated joint flagbearers.

In 2018, ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were chosen.