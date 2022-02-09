Anna Eismont, the sister-in-law of the press secretary to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, is at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games working for state-run television and broadcasting company Belteleradiocompany.

She was one of the media personnel interviewed prior to the Games by the agency.

"We are already joking among ourselves that this will be a strict regime Olympics," said Eismont to Belteleradiocompany.

"Of course, the conditions are unprecedented.

"Although we survived Tokyo, fortunately for us everything was wonderful there.

"We promise from ourselves that we will do our best to tell as much as possible about everything that will happen there and, of course, I hope we will have good news."

Eismont's presence at the Games is notable as she is the sibling of Ivan Eismont, who is married to Lukashenko's press secretary, Natalya Eismont.

Natalya Eismont took up her role in 2014 and has, according to sources such as Meduza, become a major influence on the President.

In her sole interview as Lukashenko's press secretary, she said that "dictatorship is now our brand", back in 2019.

Natalya Eismont is Alexander Lukashenko's press secretary ©Getty Images

"Maybe I'm about to say something paradoxical or surprising, but sometimes it seems to me that someday soon there may be a demand for dictatorship in the world," said Natalya Eismont in this interview.

"Because when we think about dictatorship today, we see discipline and an absolutely normal, quiet life, first and foremost."

Natalya met her husband Ivan Eismont, a former police captain-turned-television worker after Anna Eismont had invited him to a casting call for presenters.

Ivan now holds the position of director of Belteleradio.

The union of the security forces of Belarus, BYPOL, have claimed Anna and Natalya Eismont are linked to the death of protestor Raman Bandarenka, citing the Criminal Procedure Code in Belarus.

Bandarenka died in November 2020, following an incident which started when nine masked people - six men and three women - arrived at the Square of Changes and started cutting ribbon associated with the democratic movement in Belarus.

The protestor was beaten by four of the masked individuals and the incident was filmed by multiple accounts.

Bandarenka died the following day.

"We established a list of individuals whose action (or inaction) in this criminal-legal situation require a legal assessment by initiating and conducting a preliminary investigation in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code," stated BYPOL.

Both were said to be part of a group of activists who initiated conflict that led to the death of Bandarenka, alongside former President of Belarusian Ice Hockey Association Dzmitry Baskau, who resigned in September following pressure from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The IIHF banned Belarus due to Baskau's alleged involvement, leading to him resigning.

Kickboxer Dmitry Shakuta is also alleged to be part of the group of nine at the Square of Changes, a popular courtyard in the city of Minsk.

"The group of activists involved in the destruction of ribbons and initiation of a conflict in the Square of Changes, leading to the actions which unlawfully deprived Bandarenka of life," said BYPOL in a statement.

"These same individuals were involved in deliberately hiding information known to them about the circumstances of this crime and persons in respect of whom suspicion of their direct involvement can be raised."

Belarus' red-and-white flag has been viewed as a symbol of protest against the Lukashenko Government ©Getty Images

BYPOL alleged they were able to detect both Anna and Natalya Eismont's cellular activity to the scene of the crime that night too.

According to Reuters, a 17-year-old cross-country skier, Darya Dolidovich, has fled Belarus to Poland with her family, citing fear for her welfare after she was banned from competition over their family's political views.

She is expected to continue being coached by her father, a seven-time Olympian in the sport, Sergei Dolidovich.

He believes that his participation in protests against Lukashenko following the 2020 election was the reason for his daughter's exclusion.

"Darya has been stripped of her right to take part in competitions," said Dolidovich to Reuters.

"I don't see the possibility of her continuing her career in Belarus."

Darya Dolidovich said the Belarus Ski Union (BSU) deactivated her International Ski Federation (FIS) code, meaning she is unable to compete in FIS competitions.

The BSU said that her FIS code was deactivated in response to a decision by the Belarus Cross-Country Skiing Federation, although a reason for the decision was not made.

There are 29 athletes on Belarus' team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and have won one silver medal so far thanks to Anton Smolski in biathlon.