Belarus continues political crackdown on athletes by banning two skiers from competition

Belarus has reportedly barred two cross-country skiers - including one who hopes to participate at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games - from international competition after accusing them of being supporters of the political opposition in the country.

Sviatlana Andryiuk and Darya Dolidovich told Reuters their International Ski Federation (FIS) athlete codes, which allow them to take part in major events such as Olympic qualifiers, had been revoked.

They claim Belarus Cross-Country Skiing Federation President Aliaksandr Darakhovich told officials in November not to let them compete at global events.

Darakhovich also ordered Andryiuk and Dolidovich - whose father, Sergei Dolidovich, a cross-country skier and seven time-Olympian, participated in anti-Government protests triggered by the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko last August - not to be allowed entry into training camps.

"FIS can confirm that the two athletes' FIS codes currently show as 'not active' in our database," A FIS spokesperson told insidethegames.

"FIS is in the process of contacting the the Belarus Ski Federation to obtain all the information about the two involved athletes and will provide any updates as they are received."

Andryiuk, who was aiming to qualify for Beijing 2022, told Reuters she had never revealed her political opinion.

They appear to be the latest victims of a Government crackdown on opponents to Lukashenko, which led to the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus (NOCRB) being placed under provisional measures by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The NOCRB has been hit with several sanctions by the IOC after failing to protect athletes who had protested against President Lukashenko, who headed the organisation until being replaced by his son Viktor last year.

Its flag is set to fly at Beijing 2022 as the NOCRB has not been formally suspended by the IOC, despite the political discrimination against several athletes in the nation.

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya defected to Poland after team officials tried to forcibly send her home from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics against her will following her public criticism of her coaches.

An IOC investigation into the NOCRB's role in the incident, which saw Belarus athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak stripped of their Olympic accreditation, is ongoing.

Police in Belarus in November also detained world freestyle skiing champion Aliaksandra Ramanouskaya for violating anti-protest laws.

Ramanouskaya signed a letter along with more than 2,000 athletes, coaches and sports personnel which claims the Presidential election - widely dismissed as neither free nor fair - was rigged.

Other signatories, such as basketball player Yelena Leuchanka and decathlete Andrei Krauchanka, have also previously been detained for taking part in protests.

Lukashenko has denied the election was rigged.

insidethegames has contacted the FIS for comment.