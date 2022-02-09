Hilberto Martinez has been re-elected for a third term as President of the Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (BOCGA).

The former secretary general of the National Olympic Committee assumed the Presidency in 2013, with this his second successful re-election campaign after 2017.

According to Breaking Belize News, 17 of the Central American country's 19 affiliated National Federations were in attendance at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), with the governing bodies for judo and boxing the absentees.

The BOCGA Executive Board is currently comprised of seven members.

Giovanni Alamilla was confirmed as vice-president at the AGM, with Allan Sharp as secretary general and Arturo Vasquez as treasurer.

Belize was represented by three athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Sharon Hardwick, Kaya Cattouse and Orson Butler were also elected as members of the Board, while former vice-president Owen Meighan was named an honorary member.

Breaking News Belize reported that votes were tied at eight apiece on three occasions between Herman Pastor and Ian Jones for the assistant secretary position, with the election suspended until next year's AGM.

Belize has featured at every summer Olympic Games since Mexico City 1968, with the exception of Moscow 1980 when it took part in a United States-instigated boycott.

Three athletes have represented the country at the last three editions.

However, it has yet to take part at the Winter Olympics, and has never won a medal at the Games.