Belize has been suspended as a member of the Central American Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) because of a "lack of commitment and involvement" from the country in recent years.

Members of the six-member umbrella group for the region initiated the suspension due to the inactivity of National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) of Belize representative Michael Pitts.

A spokesperson for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed the ban on Belize but said it does not apply to WADA as the RADO has its own constitution and terms of reference.

Pitts has been at the centre of controversy in recent weeks following a case involving Belize cyclist Brandon Cattouse.

Cattouse, one of the country's best-known cyclists, tested positive for banned blood booster Erythropoietin following a race in February.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing and allowed to resume his career earlier this month, however, after the RADO cast doubt on the way his sample was stored.

The urine sample he provided was taken back by Pitts to his own home and stored in his refrigerator as the Belize NADO does not have an office nor the required facilities.

Cattouse's lawyers reportedly argued that this meant the sample could easily be tampered with or contaminated.

Pitts denied the claims and insisted it was impossible for the sample to be manipulated.

"The sample bottle can't open; that's where its tamper proof," he said.

"Where will somebody have the opportunity to open this?

"Drill through the top, drill through the side; it's glass.

"Anywhere this is breached; the lab will see that it is breached and because of their professionalism would not test on it so yes things are possible but in reality you move from possibility to fact.

"I bring it under my custody where it is under my supervision - nobody else could supervise it."

It is not clear whether the suspension from the RADO is linked to the Cattouse case.

A meeting involving the Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association and Government representatives is expected to be held in the coming weeks to discuss the issue.

The RADOs across the world are designed to help countries and organisations develop anti-doping programmes in regions of the world where no quality anti-doping activities have been established.