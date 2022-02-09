Exclusive: Russia at centre of doping mystery as Beijing 2022 team figure skating medal ceremony delayed

An emerging legal issue has delayed the medal ceremony for the team figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics here, the International Olympic Committee and International Skating Union (ISU) has confirmed.

The medal ceremony had been due to take place yesterday (February 8) at 9pm local time.

The ISU confirmed the delay has been caused by a legal issue.

A situation involving Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the international doping authorities is believed to be the cause of the delay, insidethegames understands.

It is believed the problem refers to a drugs test conducted before Beijing 2022.

The ROC had won in the team event, which took place on Monday (February 7).

“A situation arose yesterday at short notice, which requires legal consultation with the IOC,” the ISU told insidethegames.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said the legal situation was an “emerging issue”.

“Because there are legal implications involved I can’t talk very much about it at this stage,” Adams said.

“It is an emerging issue.

“Hopefully we will give you an update later in the day.”

The United States and Japan completed the podium places.

More follows