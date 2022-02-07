Star figure skater Kamila Valieva was pivotal to the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) gold medal victory in the team event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, beating the United States on the final day of competition here.

Valieva ensured the ROC were top after the qualification round by topping the women's singles standings in the short programme and added another win in the free skating.

Despite a fall, the 15-year-old composed herself to show why she is the dominant women's figure skater in the world, scoring 178.92 points - more than 30 in front of second-placed Kaori Sakamoto of Japan - in the last event of the competition in her routine to Maurice Ravel's Bolero.

The composed piece became popular when British ice dancers Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean won gold at the 1984 Winter Olympic Games in Sarajevo, but Valieva made history of her own today.

She performed a quadruple jump twice - a manoeuvre that has never been successfully landed at the Winter Olympic Games by a woman until now - during her routine, only falling when attempting a third.

Consistency was key from the Russian skaters, who only won one more event - the pairs free skating thanks to the Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov performing to The Snowstorm, Time Forward.

Otherwise, the ROC finished second or third in the other five events, aided by Mark Kondratiuk in the men's singles and the duo of Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov in the ice dance.

HISTORY MADE!



15-year-old Kamila Valieva becomes the first woman to land a quadruple jump at an Olympic Games. 🤯#Beijing2022 #figureskating pic.twitter.com/zHxRiETNfi — Olympics (@Olympics) February 7, 2022

The ROC were clear in the end with 74 points to the United States' 65.

The Americans held off Japan, by two points.

Canada scored 53 points and China scored 50 to complete the top five, who all qualified for the second round of skating after qualification.

Evan Bates and Madison Chock claimed the top spot for the US in the ice dance free dance today, while team mates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue did the same in the rhythm dance section previously in qualifying.

Nathan Chen claimed America's other victory in the men's singles short programme during qualifying.

Yuma Kagiyama claimed Japan's only win of the team event yesterday in the men's singles free skating, while China claimed a victory in the pairs short programme thanks to Sui Wenjing and Han Cong.

Competition is due to continue in figure skating with the men's singles short programme tomorrow.