The North Carolina bid for the 2027 FISU Summer World University Games has welcomed its first venue sponsor.

Triangle Badminton and Table Tennis (TBTT), which is located in Morrisville, has signed up as an official supporter of the bid.

Described as a "top tier" venue, the facility could host the two sports in 2027 if North Carolina's bid is successful.

"The World University Games are a huge opportunity for our region to step out on a global stage," said Jason Niu, the owner of TBTT.

"Both badminton and table tennis are in the Games, and we, at Triangle Badminton and Table Tennis, intend to play a key role in providing attractive training and competition facilities for those two sports during the Games."

North Carolina sent a formal letter of intent about its bid to the International University Sports Federation (FISU) in February.

The United States International University Sports Federation has backed the candidacy, which has proposed hosting events in North Carolina's Triangle region.

This includes two of the state's four most populous cities - Raleigh and Durham - as well as three major universities.

These are the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University and North Carolina State University.

Chengdu in China is due to stage the postponed 2021 FISU Summer World University Games next year, before Yekaterinburg in Russia plays host in 2023.

Germany's Rhine-Ruhr region has been awarded the 2025 event.

North Carolina faces competition for the 2027 edition from Chungcheong Province in South Korea.