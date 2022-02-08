The International Fair Play Committee (CIFP) are calling for nominations to recognise "exceptional acts of sportsmanship" during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games here.

National Olympic Committees, International Federations, athletes, coaches, and members of the public are invited to send in nominations which can be submitted through the CIFP website and social media channels.

The jury will include athletes, International Olympic Committee (IOC) members, representatives of the media and CIFP members.

They will select the winners from a shortlist compiled after the online nominations have been submitted.

"The Fair Play Award is about the ideals and values of sport, in all our activities," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said.

"Sport teaches us to aspire for excellence, respect ourselves and others and to live by the spirit of fair play in everything we do.

"Sport is about more than just competition, this is what we witnessed at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and look forward to at Beijing 2022."

The winners at Tokyo 2020 were Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki of Japan, Brazilians Dora Varella and Yndiara Asp, Britain’s Sky Brown, Australian Poppy Olsen and Bryce Wettstein of the United States for carrying fellow skater and reigning world champion Misugu Okamoto off the course after a fall.

The International Fair Play Committee gave its award at Tokyo 2020 to a group of skateboarders after they carried rival, the world champion Misugu Okamoto, off the course following a fall ©Getty Images

A jury composed of representatives of CIFP, IOC, athletes and the media will make the final decision, based on a shortlist derived from the public voting.

The winner is due be announced shortly after the Games have ended.

"We are very happy to be back, even if virtually, at the Winter Olympics in Beijing," CIFP President Jenő Kamuti, Hungary's double Olympic fencing silver medallist, said.

"We are extremely pleased to be working again with the IOC on this very important topic and award.

"I encourage all members of the Olympic family, including the media, to participate actively in submitting nominations in order to raise the awareness of these incredible acts of sportsmanship,"

Kamuti’s career was recognised in 1976 with a World Fair Play Award, at which ceremony he was asked to become a member of the CIPF.

In 2000, 24 years later, he was elected President of the CIPF and now he is starting his sixth term as a leader.

Among the examples of good sporting behaviour during his career, Kamuti once lent his foil to an opponent and later lost the title against him and once he assisted a rival suffering from cramps by requesting the judges prolong the regular break time to allow him to recover.

Italian Bobsledder Eugenio Monti, right, was the first recipient of the International Fair Play Award for his sporting act during the 1964 Winter Olympics when he lent his British rivals an axel bolt, allowing them to claim the gold medal ©Getty Images

The Tokyo 2020 winners were chosen by jury composed which include IOC members Princess Nora of Liechtenstein and Emma Terho, chair of the Athletes' Commission.

They were joined by Kamuti, International Sports Press Association President Gianni Merlo and Yuko Ota, the Rio 2016 Olympic foil fencing silver medallist, who is now a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission.

He was representing Tokyo 2020.

The first winner of the award was Italian bobsledder Eugenio Monti, who had loaned an axel bolt to his British rivals Tony Nash and Robin Dixon during the 1964 two man bob competition in Innsbruck.

The British pair then went on to win the gold medal, leaving Monti and his team-mate Sergio Siorpaes, the world champions, to have to settle for the bronze.