The finalists from the women's park skateboarding event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been recognised with a fair play award, after lifting the reigning world champion, Misugu Okamoto, following her crash at the Games.

Okamoto was one of five teenagers in the final, and the Japanese was one of the favourites for gold, having topped the table in qualification.

Chasing a medal in the final, Okamoto narrowly missed the medals, finishing fourth and stopping a clean sweep for the home nation on the podium.

Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki finished first and second, while Britain's Sky Brown claimed bronze.

Following Okamoto's crash in her final round, she was lifted by her competitors, acknowledging her talent and supporting her after just missing the medals.

The award was given to Yosozumi, Hiraki and Brown, as well as Australia's Poppy Olsen, the United States' Bryce Wettstein and Brazilian pair Dora Varella and Yndiara Asp.

This accolade is given out by the International Fair Play Committee (CIFP), who have been recognising sportsmanship at the Games since Beijing 2008.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said the skateboarders' achievement was "well-deserved".

"Congratulations to the skateboard athletes," said Bach.

"The fair play prize is well deserved.

"Sport teaches us to aspire for excellence in all our activities - living in peace, friendship, and solidarity with our neighbours, to respect ourselves and others and to live by the spirit of fair play in everything we do.

"Sport is about more than just competition, it is always about the values of sport and carrying these ideals into the world.

"This is what we have seen here at Tokyo 2020."

Poppy Olsen and Bryce Wettstein lifting Misugu Okamoto following her crash ©Getty Images

The jury composed of Princess Nora of Liechtenstein, member of CIFP and the IOC, Emma Terho, chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, International Sports Press Association President Gianni Merlo, Yuko Ota, member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission and Tokyo 2020 representative and Jeno Kamuti, CIFP President.

There were 13 nominees for the award, including Israel's Raz Hershko and Tahani Alqahtani of Saudi Arabia who competed against each other in judo despite political differences.

Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan was recognised in badminton for correcting the scoreboard which gave his Malaysian opponents another point, and Hungary's Luca Kozak was for helping Jamaican Yanique Thompson to her feet after the pair fell during the women's 100 metres hurdles semi-finals.

Also recognised in athletics was The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan who suffered a fall during the women's 1500m heats, but came back to qualify and win the bronze in the final, while Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim was nominated for offering to share Olympic gold with great foe in Italian Gianmarco Tamberi.

American Isaiah Jewett helped Botswana's London 2012 silver medallist Nijel Amos to his feet in the men's 800m and the pair finished their race together, while more encouragement was seen on the track later at the Games, when Australian Cedric Dubler ran through a hamstring injury to pace and support team mate Ash Moloney, who took bronze in the men's decathlon.

Saw the very endearing moment when finalists formed a circle to hug and comfort Misugu Okamoto after she fell in her last run. Australia’s Poppy Olsen and Bryce Wettstein from the U.S. carried her on their shoulders following the group hug. pic.twitter.com/liWCbmMFQ3 — Aria Chen (@ariahychen) August 4, 2021

Neeraj Chopra of India and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem were also recognised for showing respect for each other during the men's javelin throw final, which saw the Indian claim the gold medal.

Away from athletics, the US women's gymnastics team was praised for their support of team mate Simone Biles after she withdrew from competition, and American BMX rider Alex Willoughby was nominated for her determination to qualify for the Games again after her husband became paralysed, having initially taken time off to care for him.

American swimmers Annie Lazor and Lilly King, as well as South African Kaylene Corbett, were nominated for their supportive hug of Corbett's compatriot and women's 200m breaststroke gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker after she claimed her first Olympic title.

Finally, Norwegian Lotte Miller was recognised for consoling Claire Michel, who finished last in the women's triathlon, after the Belgian was distraught from her efforts.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics took place from July 23 to August 8.