Espinós says "privilege" for European Karate Championships to return to Turkey

World Karate Federation President Antonio Espinós has said "it is a privilege to return to one of the powerhouse nations of the sport in Europe" as preparations gear up for May's European Championships in Gaziantep.

Turkey has previously held the European Karate Senior Championships in Istanbul in 2000 and 2015 and Kocaeli in 2017.

The first bulletin for the event, scheduled for May 25 to 29, has been released to provide information on what to expect in Gaziantep, options for travel and accommodation and other practical information including the competition programme, ticket details and media guidance.

Spanish official Espinós, who is also President of the European Karate Federation, is looking forward to showcasing the sport at the Karataş Şahinbey Sport Hall.

"It is a privilege to return to one of the powerhouse nations of the sport in Europe as I am convinced that the many values of our sport will undoubtedly be honoured during the five-day tournament," the official, who is also the European Karate Federation President, said.

"Not only the new continental heroes will be crowned at the event; in Gaziantep, all karate fans will be able to celebrate the greatness and sporting spirit of karate."

Espinós praised the Turkish Karate Federation and its President Aslan Abid Uğuz for its preparations, given that "the current difficult circumstances make the organisation of major events an even greater challenge".

The Spanish President of the European Karate Federation and World Karate Federation said "it is a privilege to return to one of the powerhouse nations of the sport" ©WKF

Entrance is to be free for spectators, and Uğuz said the event offered an opportunity to showcase the sport's credentials to return to the Olympic Games, having debuted at Tokyo 2020.

"Our karate family has always been stronger together," he commented.

"Thanks to our collective work and commitment, our influence should reach beyond our natural topics.

"With the grant campaigns and tools that we have put in place coupled with the good ideas we will bring forward, karate can be in Olympics again."

Those involved with the European Championships will be required to stay in official hotels because of COVID-19 regulations.

Competition is set to be held across five different weight categories in the men's and women's individual kumite for athletes aged 18 and over, with men's and women's individual kata events also planned for those aged 16 and over.

Team events are scheduled in kata and kumite.

There are four men's and women's classifications in the Para karate competitions.

Turkey won four karate medals at Tokyo 2020 - one silver and three bronzes - which was more than any other country.