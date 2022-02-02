The Europe 4 All Aquatics (E4AA) group has unveiled a full list of 19 candidates for the upcoming European Swimming League (LEN) elections at Saturday's (February 5) Extraordinary Congress in Frankfurt, which it argues reflects its founding principle of "Unity in Vision".

An Extraordinary Congress was called following a vote of no confidence in September from 24 National Federations in the LEN leadership, including Italian President Paolo Barelli.

A statement alleged a "lack of integrity, transparency and good governance in LEN", and also cited financial problems.

Portugal's António José Silva, a representative of the E4AA movement and a member of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Bureau, was confirmed to be standing for LEN President in December.

Croatia's Josip Varvodic announced his intention to run for vice-president on behalf of E4AA at the end of last year.

E4AA says it has support from 40 National Federations, with its full list of candidates for the upcoming election "drawn from every region of Europe".

Sweden's Christer Magnusson, Gilles Sezionale of France, Greece's Kyriakos Giannopoulos and German Marco Trol have now also launched bids to run for the role on the E4AA's ticket, with a maximum of five vice-presidential positions available.

Andida Bouma of The Netherlands and Lithuania's Tomas Kučinskas form part of the E4AA team as a candidates for the LEN secretary general and treasurer positions, respectively.

A further nine E4AA representatives are set to stand for positions on the LEN Bureau in Turkey's Erkan Yalcin, Ewen Cameron of Switzerland, Spaniard Fernando Carpena Pérez, Briton Jack Buckner, Montenegro's Miloš Mračević, Noam Zwi of Israel, the Czech Republic's Petr Ryška, Pia Johansen of Denmark and the Faroe Islands' Rókur í Jákupsstovu.

Portugal's António José Silva is standing for LEN President, with five vice-presidential candidates also among the 19 standing on Europe 4 All Aquatics' platform ©Europe 4 All Aquatics

Otylia Jędrzejczak of Poland - an Olympic gold medallist - and Finland's Sami Wahlman are seeking election as LEN representatives to the FINA Bureau, as well as vice-presidential candidates Varvodic and Giannopoulos.

Each of the candidates have released their own mission statement

Silva explained in a video from the launch of his campaign that the movement contains National Federations who "share a vision for aquatics and a commitment to positive change".

He promised "sweeping reforms", and claims to be "captain of a team" that stands for "democracy, integrity and transparency".

E4AA issued a questionnaire to all LEN members seeking their input on a proposed manifesto and action plan.

Its resulting proposals are based on four pillars - integrity, making the sport accessible for all, aquatic disciplines learning and working together, and sustainability.

An action plan for the first 100 days of office has been released, including a restructuring of LEN Committees and the Bureau, starting talks with FINA to "create more alignment" and beginning the search for an external and independent auditor.

Among the proposed constitutional reforms is an expanded LEN leadership featuring more Bureau members and FINA Bureau representatives.

Austria's Arno Pajek, Russian Vladimir Salnikov and Sándor Wladár of Hungary have been put forward as additional LEN Bureau members, and Olympic Federation of Ireland President Sarah Keane and Vanja Udovičić of Serbia as nominees to represent the continental body on the FINA Bureau.

However, they are not directly standing for election in Frankfurt.

A spokesperson for the LEN confirmed to insidethegames last month that the Extraordinary Congress would first vote on dissolving the entire Bureau, followed by elections for all places on it if the Bureau is dissolved as expected.

It is not yet known whether Barelli, who is in his third term in office, will stand for re-election.

A letter to the LEN, seen by insidethegames, showed that FINA had offered to "provide assistance" for the elections, after 30 members raised concerns over the transparency, democracy and neutrality of the Extraordinary Congress.

Police in Switzerland seized documents during a raid on the LEN offices in Nyon last March as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities and improper conduct against LEN officials.

Barelli and general secretary David Sparkes held their current roles with the European body at the time of the alleged events.

Tamás Gyárfás, who is also a former head of the Hungarian Swimming Federation, was LEN treasurer at the time.

Barelli, Sparkes and Gyárfá were reported to European authorities in 2020 over allegedly authorising six-figure payments to third-party companies over a period of five years.

They deny wrongdoing, and the LEN dismissed the accusations as "false" back in March last year.