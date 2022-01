Candidate deadline for LEN elections to be same day as Extraordinary Congress

Candidates seeking to stand in the European Swimming League (LEN) elections at the organisation's Extraordinary Congress can do so right up until the day of the meeting on February 5.

A spokesperson for LEN confirmed to insidethegames that the deadline for candidates for positions including the President was the same day as the Congress in Frankfurt.

It is a regulation rarely seen in the Olympic Movement, where officials wanting to run in elections often have to submit their candidacy weeks before the vote.

The spokesperson also said the Extraordinary Congress, the staging of which has been the subject of much legal wrangling amid a dispute between a group of disgruntled members and the leadership, would first vote on dissolving the entire Bureau.

The elections for all places on the ruling body can only proceed if that vote passes, although that is expected to be a formality.

Portugal's António José Silva - the head of the group which called for a vote of no confidence in the LEN leadership and whose intervention triggered the process that led to the Extraordinary Congress being called - is the only confirmed candidate for President so far.

🇬🇧 @jackrbuckner agrees with E4AA, that positive change needs to be delivered across the Aquatic world.



The British Swimming CEO has confirmed his support for LEN Presidential Candidate, António José Silva ahead of the Feb. 5th elections. #Europe4AllAquatics pic.twitter.com/PRMaFiG7wi — Europe 4 All Aquatics (@E4AAquatics) January 20, 2022

Croatia's Josip Varvodic, another member of the Europe 4 All Aquatics group, is running for vice-president.

It is not yet known whether incumbent LEN President Paolo Barelli will stand for re-election.

Criticism of LEN from bodies including Europe 4 All Aquatics centres around financial problems within the organisation, with a lack of transparency and confidence in leading officials, such as Barelli.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has offered to assist LEN with the elections after 30 members raised concerns over the transparency, democracy and neutrality of the Extraordinary Congress.

In a letter to LEN, seen by insidethegames, FINA offered to "provide assistance" to LEN to "ensure that the basic elements of a fair and democratic election are met" with the organisation of the Congress.