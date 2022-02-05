Six players ruled out of ROC's women's ice hockey opener after contracting COVID-19

The Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) women’s ice hockey team have been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19 cases with six players testing positive on the eve of the start of their campaign at the Winter Olympics here.

Diana Farkhutdinova, Angelina Goncharenko, Olga Sosina, Yekaterina Nikolayeva, Liana Ganeyeva] and Lyudmila Belyakova were forced to miss the ROC’s opener against Switzerland after returning the positive results the day before.

Head coach Yevgeny Babariko confirmed the six players had gone into isolation, raising doubts over whether they will be able to feature in their group matches.

Despite the setback, ROC defeated Switzerland 5-2 and are now due to face the United States today, Canada on Monday (February 7) and Finland on Tuesday (February 8) in Group A.

COVID-19 cases have also disrupted the United States’ men’s team’s final preparations.

Defencemen Jake Sanderson and Steven Kampfer and forward Andy Miele have all tested positive.

The United States' Jake Sanderson tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving for Beijing ©Getty Images

Sanderson has yet to leave the US, while Kampfer and Miele are isolating at the Athletes’ Village here.

USA Hockey remains hopeful the trio will be available for the tournament, which is due to start on Wednesday (February), with America set to play hosts China the following day.

Last week, Switzerland and Canada cancelled a warm-up match for the men’s ice hockey competition as a precaution, after the former reported its third positive COVID-19 case in the space of seven days.

Swiss defenceman Christian Marti tested positive for COVID-19 in routine testing, according to a statement from the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation.

Goaltender Joren van Pottelberghe and forward Sven Senteler had to be replaced after contracting coronavirus.

The Swedish and Danish men's ice hockey teams have also had positive COVID-19 cases which have affected preparations.

More follows