Germany set to dominate luge as Geisenberger eyes fifth gold at Beijing 2022

Natalie Geisenberger will be looking to add a fifth gold medal to her collection as the German team bids to continue their luge dominance at the Winter Olympics here.

No country has won more medals in the sport than Germany with five-time medallist Geisenberger the most decorated luger of all-time.

The 33-year-old made an impressive return to action after becoming a mother as she claimed the overall World Cup crown last year.

There were doubts over whether Geisenberger would attend Beijing 2022 after criticising treatment from organisers during a test event in the Chinese capital in November.

But Geisenberger confirmed last month that she would participate after receiving assurances from the International Olympic Committee.

Geisenberger claimed the women’s singles gold at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 and will be aiming to retain her crown again.

But it is compatriot Julia Taubitz who captured the overall World Cup title after clocking four singles victories this season.

Austria’s Madeleine Egle is also expected to challenge Geisenberger as she topped the singles rankings.

German duo Johannes Ludwig and Felix Loch are set to battle it out for the top spot in the men’s singles.

Johannes Ludwig, a bronze medallist at Pyeongchang 2018, is a favourite to claim the men's singles gold in Beijing ©Getty Images

Ludwig edged out Loch when they last competed at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre track in November as he went on to win the overall World Cup title.

Austrian Wolfgang Kindl and Latvian Kristers Aparjods have also performed well this season and are likely to be in contention for a medal.

Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, known as the "Bayern Express", could become the first doubles pair to win three consecutive Olympic golds.

The pair succeeded at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 but they will need to overcome fellow Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken who emerged victorious in this season’s World Cup.

Germany also expected to come out on top in the team relay event in Beijing having recently been crowned World Cup champions.

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt will make history in the Chinese capital if they secure a third doubles title ©Getty Images

"The Germans are always going to be tough," said American luger Tucker West.

"They've been a powerhouse in this sport for since the sport came about. So it's important to look towards them.

"The Austrians have made huge leaps forward with their technology programme in the past few years, so they can go sideways down the track and still go fast."

Kristers Aparjods who is set to represent Latvia in the men’s singles and team relay, added: “I don’t think that (the Germans) are untouchable.

"Maybe some are a bit better with their technique than others, but overall anything is possible.

"It’s a big chance to win a medal for our country in team relay, considering our past results in this event."

The competition is scheduled to run from tomorrow to February 10.