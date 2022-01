Eggert and Benecken clinch Luge World Cup doubles title with victory in St Moritz

Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken were crowned Luge World Cup doubles champions after winning the final event of the season in St Moritz.

The German pairing headed into the final event in second place in the standings, 21 points behind Andris and Juris Šics of Latvia.

Their deficit had been cut yesterday, after the International Luge Federation confirmed Eggert and Benecken's disqualification from the World Cup in Winterberg had been annulled, boosting their points total.

The change would not have an impact on the final World Cup standings, with Eggert and Benecken seizing victory as their rivals faltered.

Eggert and Benecken led at the halfway mark of the competition after a first run of 53.585sec.

The pair clocked 53.624 for the fastest second run of the competition, which doubled as the European Championships.

Their combined 1min 47.209sec was enough to claim victory over compatriots Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, who ended in 1:47.322.

Latvia’s Martins Bots and Roberts Plume were third in 1:47.458, with Italy’s Emanuel Rieder and Simon Kainzwaldner missing the podium in 1:47.489.

The Šics brother finished fifth in 1:47.526, with the result seeing them drop to second in the season standings.

Eggert and Benecken clinched their fourth overall World Cup title by finishing with 907 points from 12 events, with the Šics brothers second on 883.

Wendl and Arlt finished third overall on 796, with the pairing now set to focus on their Olympic title defence at Beijing 2022.

Austria's Wolfgang Kindl was crowned men's singles European champion, adding to his 2017 world title.

Kindl triumphed in a time of 2:10.246, with Latvia's Kristers Aparjods finishing as the runner-up in 2:10.267.

Austria's Nico Gleirscher completed the podium in 2:10.546.

Johannes Ludwig had been hoping to add the European title to his will seek to add the title to his overall World Cup victory, but the German finished in 11th place.