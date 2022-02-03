Jackie Chan avoids rush hour by waking at 4am for Olympic Torch run

Actor Jackie Chan has carried the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch on the Great Wall of China.

He braved temperatures of minus 11 to complete his run at Badaling some 70 kilometres outside Beijing.

"I woke up at 4 am," Chan told reporters.

"I’m very happy but I’m also cold."

It was the fourth time Chan had relayed the Flame.

He first did so during the global Relay staged for Athens 2004.

In 2008 he took part in the run in Sanya, a city in South China's Hainan Province.

Chan was also a bearer during Pyeongchang’s Torch Relay four years ago.

Chan, known for such films as the “Rush Hour” series and Kung Fu Panda, posed with young performers and students for photographs.

Runners today included Ma Long, winner of five table tennis golds in a career over three Summer Games and double taekwondo gold medallist Wu Jingyu.

When the Relay returns to Beijing tomorrow, United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid is set to receive the Flame from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

"It will be my special honour to hand the Olympic Flame over to him as the last runner before the Flame is entering the stadium in the evening for the Opening Ceremony," Bach said.

Bach did not carry the Torch in Tokyo because of COVID-19 restrictions but his participation is deemed possible in Beijing because the section will be conducted in the Closed Loop.

The Cauldron will be lit at the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony.