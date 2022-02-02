Canadian Mikaël Kingsbury and Japan's Ikuma Horishima are firm favourites for the gold medal in men's moguls, with qualification set to get underway tomorrow at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou and launch freestyle skiing at Beijing 2022.

Kingsbury has the most World Cup moguls victories of all time, with 71, as well as 101 podium finishes.

The 29-year-old is the defending Olympic champion and has won the overall Freestyle Ski World Cup title nine times.

Kingsbury's glittering résumé also includes winning the moguls and dual moguls double at each of the last two World Championships.

Horishima, who is five years young, has mostly been playing second fiddle to Kingsbury so far in his career, but did win both gold medals at the 2017 World Championships and has won three of the seven World Cup events this season.

Swedish pair Walter Wallberg and Albin Holmgren, as well as Japan's Daichi Hara, are among the other medal contenders.

Hara won a bronze medal at Pyeongchang 2018.

Four women have won so far won a moguls World Cup event this season, with Japan's Anri Kawamura leading the way with three wins and two further podiums.

The 17-year-old is set to make an Olympic debut.

Perrine Laffont of France has two moguls victories and one in dual moguls, and can be considered the favourite as the reigning world and Olympic moguls champion.

Australian Jakara Anthony has made the podium in all but one of the nine World Cup events this season, while American Olivia Giaccio won in Ruka and will be backed by team-mates Kai Owens and Tess Johnson, who have both won World Cup medals this campaign.

Anri Hawamura leads the women's moguls World Cup standings ©Getty Images

Sandra Näslund will aim to turn her dominance into a maiden Olympic title in the women's ski cross, with the Swede winning nine out of 10 World Cup races this season.

Her only defeat was the result of a crash in the big final of the Arosa leg, won by Canadian Marielle Thompson, the Sochi 2014 champion

Fanny Smith of Switzerland has often been runner-up to Näslund this season and that was also the case at last year's World Championships, but Smith does have the experience of a Pyeongchang 2018 bronze medal to fall back on.

On the men's front, Switzerland's Ryan Regez has been in strong form recently after winning twice at Idre Fjäll, hitting form at the right time in a season that had seven different winners in the first eight World Cup races.

Frenchmen Bastien Midol and Terence Tchiknavorian will be contenders, as well as David Mobärg from Sweden.

China has home hopes in both men's and women's aerials, with Xu Mengtao the most likely of these to emerge with the gold.

Sochi 2014 runner-up Xu and her team-mate Kong Fanyu have won three of the six women's events this season, with Ukrainian Anastasiya Novosad and Australians Laura Peel and Danielle Scott claiming victories too.

China's Sun Jiaxu and Wang Xindi are due to compete the men's equivalent, but Maxim Burov from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is the standout skier having won all four World Cup legs in Ruka at the start of the season.

Women's halfpipe crystal globe winner Eileen Gu is one of China's best hopes of a gold medal at the Games ©Getty Images

Eileen Gu is China's golden girl, with the American-born 18-year-old undefeated in women's halfpipe this World Cup season and already the crystal globe winner.

Double Youth Olympic champion Gu is also a medal prospect in big air and slopestyle.

Gu is the reigning world champion in halfpipe and slopestyle.

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru and Tess Ledeux of France are the other standouts in women's slopestyle and big air.

Austrian Matěj Švancer has won both legs of the men's big air section of the World Cup, while Birk Ruud of Norway, American Alex Hall and Andri Ragetti of Switzerland have all won slopestyle events.

Nico Porteous of New Zealand is the defending world champion in men's halfpipe and perhaps the nation's best medal prospect across the entire Winter Olympics.

Men's moguls will be the first freestyle skiing discipline to award medals, on Saturday (September 5).

Thirteen sets of freestyle medals are due to be awarded in all.