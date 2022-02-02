Ireland have named freestyle skier Brendan Newby and lugeist Elsa Desmond as their flagbearers for the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games here on Friday (February 4).

Newby carried the Irish tricolour at the Closing Ceremony in Pyeongchang four years ago.

"This is probably the greatest honour of my life," he admitted after being chosen for the honour at the Beijing National Stadium.

"I’ll be sure to walk as slow as I can so I can hold the flag for as long as possible,

"There really aren’t many Irish Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony flag bearers.

"So to be added to that short list is incredible.

"I was shocked when I received the call and I’ve been over the moon about it ever since,"

Newby will have to wait until February 17 for his qualifying competition.

Desmond, a doctor at a hospital in England, is set to compete in the Olympics for the first time.

She is due to make her opening run in the luge on Monday (February 7).

"I really was not expecting this, especially at my first Olympics," Desmond said.

"I don’t think I can put into words how excited I am to lead out the team."

"I don’t know if I’m going to cry when I’m actually walking out, but once we’ve gotten around to the other side of the stadium, I’ll have tissues ready.

"I saw that in the Opening Ceremony, all these countries putting forward what they’ve got and the best people they have and coming together for what everyone loves, I think there’s something beautiful in that and always have."

Desmond only sealed her place last month and completed her medical studies in parallel with her luge career.

"I really hope that when it comes to the races later in the week I can focus, relax, slide how I know I can, and make my country proud," she said.

Ireland’s team of six also includes competitors in Alpine skiing, cross country and snowboarding.

This will be Ireland's eighth appearance at the Winter Olympic Games since making their debut at Albertville in 1992.

They have won a medal.