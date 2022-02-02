Bach calls on politicians to respect Olympic Truce as fears grow over Ukraine

International Olympic Committee (IOC)President Thomas Bach has called for the Olympic Truce to be respected as athletes were invited to sign a "Truce Mural" in the Olympic Village.

"Today, we call on all political leaders around the world to observe their commitment to this Olympic Truce," Bach said.

The Mural, which has been given the name "Light and Peace", was unveiled at the flag mall in the Village, close to where team welcome ceremonies have been taking place.

Bach was the first to sign.

The IOC President Thomas Bach was the first to sign the Beijing 2022 Olympic Truce Mural as he urged the world to respect the truce backed by the United Nations © Getty Images

"I invite you to leave your signature on the Olympic Truce Mural to show your commitment to this mission of peace of the Olympic Games." he told the athletes.

"Over the coming days, you will compete fiercely against one another.

"At the same time, you will be living together peacefully and respectfully under one roof, in the Olympic Village.

"In this way, you will show us what the world can look like if we all respect the same rules and each other."

The design of the Mural is inspired by traditional Chinese lanterns symbolising light, peace and reunion.

An Olympic Truce Wall has been placed at the heart of every Olympic Village since Turin 2006, but attention on the concept of a truce intensified after the Balkan War in the early 1990s.

The United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution to support the Beijing 2022 Olympic Truce in December.

Last month they issued a formal appeal for Governments around the world to observe the Truce which spans the entire Olympic period and runs through to the conclusion of the Paralympic Games.

Meanwhile, tension on the Ukrainian border continues after Russian troop build up in the area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who opened the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi alongside Bach, has accused the United States of trying to provoke a conflict in the area to "contain Russia’s development".