Final preparations for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have headlined an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board meeting with the organisation’s Athletes’ Commission, while plans to hold an athlete "Town Hall" meeting later this year have been revealed.

Meetings with the IOC Athletes’ Commission and Olympic Winter Sport Federations have taken place, prior to tomorrow’s IOC Executive Board meeting.

The IOC Athletes’ Commission has reportedly received positive feedback from athletes over COVID-19 countermeasures at Beijing 2022.

Over half of the 2,900 athletes due to compete at the Games have arrived in the Chinese capital, prior to the Opening Ceremony on Friday (December 4).

The IOC has said a Mentally Fit Helpline can be accessed during the Games to support athletes, offering independent 24-hour helpline offering confidential mental health and well-being support.

The helpline will see counsellors offer support for a wide range of topics, whether related to mental health symptoms and disorders or general well-being support.

The helpline will be available for three months post-competition and will cover entourage members and International Federation officials, as well as athletes.

Athlete safeguarding at the Games, opportunities to connect with family members and access professional photos post-competition were also highlighted by the IOC Athletes’ Commission.

A Town Hall meeting will reportedly be arranged later this year, which the IOC says will offer an opportunity for the Athletes’ Commission to connect with athletes.

Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 will be the central topics of the Town Hall event.

A shortened one-day IOC Session will be held a day before the Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

The IOC Executive Board will hold their latest meeting tomorrow, with the 139th IOC Session following on Thursday (February 3).

The shortened one-day Session will not feature a full agenda, with several topics set to be discussed at a later point in the year.

The IOC membership are set to rubber-stamp the Executive Board's decision to include skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing on the initial sports programme for Los Angeles 2028.

The proposal will be outlined by Karl Stoss, chair of the IOC Olympic Programme Commission.

The IOC Session will feature the last pre-Games report by the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee, as well as the final report from Tokyo 2020 organisers.

Presentations are also set to be made by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the IOC Ethics, Audit and Finance Commissions, as well as an IOC administration report.

A presentation from organisers of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games is also included on the agenda, while the day will conclude with the Women and Sport Awards.

The traditional end-of-Games part of the IOC Session will be held on February 19, the day before the Closing Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The election of new IOC Athletes’ Commission members and the host of the 2023 IOC Session take place on the day.