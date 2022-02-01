IOC hope Beijing 2022 venues could be up to 30 per cent full during Winter Olympics

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi has claimed that a scheme will be in place to allow spectators to attend Beijing 2022, with the official hoping venues could be up to 30 per cent capacity.

The presence of spectators at Beijing 2022 has been uncertain in the build-up to the Games, particularly following the emerge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

International fans have already been banned, while organisers decided against putting tickets on general sale to the public over coronavirus concerns.

Several neighbourhoods in Beijing have been closed following COVID-19 cases, including the Anzhenli community in district of Chaoyang, a key area for the Winter Olympics.

Dubi revealed that capacity has yet to be determined, with decisions expected to be made on a venue-by-venue basis.

The senior IOC official has expressed hope that some venues could operate with around 30 per cent capacity.

Crowds of up to 30 per cent capacity could be present at Winter Olympic Games venues, it is hoped ©Getty Images

"There is going to be a scheme for spectators, which is going to be community-based, making sure we have a presence of spectators in the stands, and at the same time, having safety for all participants," Dubi said.

"They have a number of organisations, and especially sports organisations, which are organised by areas within Beijing, but there's going to be some follow-ups and testing in order to make sure that everyone that goes into the stand is certain that the person next to has also been cleared.

"In terms of capacity we are not there yet, because it has to be fine-tuned at a venue-by-venue basis, but I'd say if we have one person out of three [available spots] or out of two, that would already be a good result.

"It could also depend on whether it is outdoors or indoors.

"The great thing is that we are going to have spectators and this is not only for Chinese spectators but for Chinese residents, and we were very insistent on that," Dubi added.

“They are also reaching out to the expat community and making sure, through the embassies and other ways and means, to identify those who live in Beijing and could attend the Games.”

Maintaining the integrity of the closed loop is expected to be key to determining the final number of spectators at Beijing 2022 venues ©Getty Images

A "closed-loop management system" has been implemented by Beijing 2022 to ensure Games participants are separated from the local population.

China has imposed a "zero-COVID" strategy in response to the global pandemic, but cases have emerged in the build-up to the Games.

Dr Brian McCloskey, chair of the Beijing 2022 Medical Expert Panel, said last week the final decision regarding the number of spectators would rest with Chinese authorities.

McCloskey, formerly the director of gobal health for Public Health England and who was involved in health planning for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games in London, said spectator attendance would depend on whether organisers are able to maintain the integrity of the closed loop, keeping Games personnel separate from the general population.