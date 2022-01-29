The International Esports Federation (IESF) says Bali has been "confirmed" as host of its World Esports Championships later this year, despite the country's National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) being declared non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Indonesia's NADO was added to WADA's non-compliance list in October for not implementing effective testing programmes.

It means the country should not be awarded the right to host any regional, continental or World Championship events by signatories of the World Anti-Doping Code.

The IESF is a signatory.

"The Indonesian NADO is currently in the process of reinstatement as it looks to address all its non-conformities," a WADA spokesperson told insidethegames, declining to comment further.

Indonesia was unanimously selected to be the host of the 2022 World Championships by the IESF Executive Board in November.

Bali was even presented with the IESF flag at the 13th edition of its marquee competition in Eilat in Israel.

In now announcing Bali had been "confirmed" as host, the IESF also announced a slight shift from the anticipated dates.

The event is now timetabled to take place from November 27 to December 8.

"Big thank you to the President of the Indonesian Olympic Committee and to the entire Indonesian team," said IESF President Vlad Marinescu when the flag was handed over in November.

"We appreciate your support and we look forward to seeing the biggest and most inclusive World Esports Championships in history!

"We are bringing the largest and freshest sport to this beautiful tropical destination for the first time."

The IESF has staged World Championships every year since 2009 - although COVID-19 forced the cancellation of 2020's finals.

It anticipates 120 countries will compete in regional qualifiers for the 2022 edition.

The IESF is one of two organisations claiming to be the global governing body for esports, along with the Global Esports Federation, which was established in 2019.

insidethegames has contacted the IESF for comment on Indonesia seemingly being awarded the World Championships while its NADO is viewed as non-compliant by WADA.