Another round of mass testing is underway here as Beijing grapples with the spread of COVID-19 prior to staging the Winter Olympics in a little more than a week’s time.

A further 14 cases have been identified in the Chinese capital, with nine of those infections recorded in the district of Fengtai.

The worsening situation has led authorities to order the entire population of two million residents in Fengtai to undergo COVID-19 testing.

New figures released by the Chinese National Health Commission revealed there had been 50 new cases reported across the country in the past 24 hours.

Although the number of cases is comparatively small to other nations, the Chinese Government has adopted a "zero-COVID" strategy to defend against coronavirus.

The frequency of testing has irked Chinese residents with many people making complaints on social media.

A total of 55 cases of both the Omicron and Delta variants have been registered in Beijing since January 15.

Several Beijing residents have spoken out against the frequency of COVID-19 testing as they queue up in freezing conditions ©Getty Images

The Chinese Government recently lifted restrictions in Xi’an after its 13 million residents were locked down since December 22.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on February 4 and Beijing 2022 organisers have implemented a "closed-loop management system" in a bid to mitigate the risk of catching COVID-19.

Once inside the closed loop, participants will be tested daily for coronavirus and have no contact with the outside world.

But nations preparing for the Games have been disrupted by the COVID-19 cases prior to flying here.

Figure skater Mikhail Kolyada has been ruled out of the Games after contracting coronavirus, while Russian compatriot Nikita Tregubov’s hopes of competing in the men’s skeleton in Beijing have also been put in jeopardy following two positive tests.

The Norwegian Ski Federation has confirmed that its entire men’s cross-country skiing team have been forced to isolate after sprint coach Arild Monson tested positive for COVID-19.

The team were initially scheduled to leave Norway for Beijing tomorrow, but have now delayed their flights until next Monday (January 31) following Monson’s result.