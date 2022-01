Sweden and Finland headline the eight-strong World Games 2022 men's floorball tournament as the playing groups have been announced for the event in Birmingham in Alabama.

The nine-time world champions and 2017 World Games gold medallists Sweden have been drawn into Group A alongside Switzerland, Latvia and Thailand.

Switzerland and Latvia finished among the top five team at the 2020 World Floorball Championships (WFC) to qualify, while Thailand were the tournament's best placed side from Asia and Oceania.

In Group B, Finland is joined by hosts US, Czech Republic who came in the top five at WFC 2020 and Canada who were the best placed nation from the Americas.

The floorball competition at the World Games is set to take place at the at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex from July 8 to 12.

Group stage matches are scheduled to take place over the first three days before the semi-finals, placement and medal matches following on the final two days.

Sweden won the men's floorball tournament at the World Games 2017 ©Getty Images

The fixtures will consist of three 15-minute periods.

Team are permitted to have a maximum of 14 players and up to four officials.

Floorball first appeared at the World Games in 1997 in the Finnish city of Lahti, although it was only an invitational sport.

The sport then returned as an official medal sport at Wrocław 2017 in Poland.

Sweden beat Switzerland 7-5 to claim the first gold medal, while Finland beat the Czech Republic 2-0 to secure bronze.