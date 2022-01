Medvedev and Tsitsipas advance to fourth round at Australian Open

Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas came through their third-round ties on a strong day for seeded players at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

US Open champion Medvedev is the favourite for the men’s singles title following nine-time winner Novak Djokovic’s deportation, following the vaccination saga involving the Serbian star.

Medvedev produced a strong performance in his third-round tie against Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp, recording a straight-sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win on Margaret Court Arena.

His reward is a fourth-round meeting with the United States’ Maxime Cressy, who overcame Australia’s Christopher O'Connell 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Fourth seed Tsitsipas dropped a set for the second successive match, but the Greek player advanced 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 against France’s Benoît Paire.

His pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title will continue with a fourth-round match against Taylor Fritz.

The American will have to recover from a five-set match against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, where he battled to a 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Australia will be represented in the fourth round by Alex de Minaur, with the home hope earning a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Spain’s Pablo Andujar Alba.

De Minaur will play Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who ended the run of Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel by winning 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev was the major casualty in today's third-round matches, with the Russian losing 7-5, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 to former US Open winner Marin Čilić of Croatia.

Cilic meets Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round, after his 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over Britain’s Dan Evans.

Women's singles second seed Aryna Sabalenka came from a set down to win her third-round match ©Getty Images

Women’s singles second seed Aryna Sabalenka battled back from a set down to beat Czech Markéta Vondroušová 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

The Belarusian will now face Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi, who has reached the fourth round at the tournament for the first time at the age of 36.

Kanepi lost the opening set 6-2 to Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis, but hit back to win the remaining sets 6-2, 6-0.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep brushed aside Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 6-2, 6-1, with the Romanian now set to face France’s Alizé Cornet, who beat Slovenia’s Tamara Zidanšek 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Halep’s compatriot Sorana Cîrstea also features in the fourth-round draw, after a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

She will now play Poland’s Iga Świątek, after the 2020 French Open champion beat Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Danielle Collins was the fourth player in the women’s singles to recover from a set down to win today, with the American beating Denmark’s Clara Tauson 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Belgium’s Elise Mertens will face Collins in the fourth round, following her 6-2, 6-2 win over China’s Zhang Shuai.