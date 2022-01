Rublev says he was allowed to travel to Australian Open despite COVID positive as players question testing

Russia’s Andrey Rublev has claimed he was allowed into Australia despite testing positive for COVID-19, as several players at the Australian Open have questioned a perceived lack of testing at the Grand Slam event.

Rublev announced his positive test on December 26, after competing in an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last month.

Rublev, the fifth seed in the men’s tournament, told sports channel Sportklub that he was allowed to travel to Australia due to no longer being infectious.

He was reportedly permitted to travel and enter Australia under an exemption.

The Australian Department of Health's regulations allow people to travel "if you have had COVID-19 and recovered but continue to test positive," and are also known as "persistent shedding."

"I am not being tested personally now because I just got over the coronavirus," Rublev told Sportklub.

"When I flew to Australia, I was still positive, but the level of Covid SS, as it is called, I will not lie, it was very low and not dangerous.

"I was allowed to enter the country.

"In addition, I spent more than ten days in quarantine."

Concerns have been raised over the level of testing at the tournament, with French tennis player Ugo Humbert having recorded a positive test after his first-round loss to compatriot Richard Gasquet.

Humbert’s positive was reportedly discovered as the Frenchman was part of the process to leave Australia, with the 23-year-old now having been quarantined.

Men’s third seed Alexander Zverev of Germany questioned the level of testing after his second round win on Wednesday (January 19).

Alexander Zverev is among the players to have questioned the amount of testing at the tournament ©Getty Images

"We are allowed to go outside to eat, allowed to do whatever we want, so I think it's natural that more people get COVID," Zverev told reporters.

"I think quite a few players had it when they arrived.

"Quite a few players I think have it now.

"We're not getting tested, so I think if we would get tested there would probably be more positives than there are now, in a way."

Players at the tournament are only required to test should they display COVID-19 symptoms.

Organisers have said daily rapid antigen tests have been provided to players, while testing clinics are open both onsite and at their hotel.

Tournament staff and members of the media are required to show regular evidence of negative tests.

Players at the tournament are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with the pre-event coverage having been dominated by controversy over defending men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic receiving an exemption.

The Serbian, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was ultimately deported after failing to win a court battle.

The unvaccinated 34-year-old initially won an appeal against his deportation only for Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to use his Ministerial powers to cancel the Serbian’s visa again, citing "health and good order grounds."