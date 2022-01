The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) has been presented with the International Sports Organisation of the Month Award by the Association for International Sport for All (TAFISA) for its focus on sustainability and social responsibility.

The award is part of the TAFISA International and European Sport Organisations Activate Citizens (INTERACT) project.

INTERACT, which is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union, aims to support international organisations with the development of their sport-for-all activities and increase participation at grassroots level.

"Sport for all is at the heart of everything we do," said Gergely Murányi, FITEQ's head of corporate social responsibility and diplomatic relations.

"In fact, our vision is to enable every person to participate in teqball and Para teqball and to allow all involved to reach their full potential, whatever level that might be.

"We aim for equal opportunity in all areas - in terms of gender equality, in terms of development support for less fortunate communities and in terms of giving parasport athletes the chance to shine on the global stage."

FITEQ's Table of Peace programme aims to help people in war-torn or disadvantaged areas ©FITEQ

One of FITEQ's key initiatives is the Table of Peace programme, which seeks to support young people from war-torn or disadvantaged areas by providing sporting opportunities to offer them an escape from the challenges of daily life.

It programme also claims to teach transferrable skills and key values such as teamwork, inclusivity and integrity.

"We hear it so often that it has become a slight cliché, but sport really does have a unique power to have an influence on the world," said Murányi.

"The benefits of being physically healthy are well-documented and at FITEQ we believe that access to such benefits should be universal.

"Through our development programmes, which seek to remove any barriers to entry, and through the excellent work of our National Federations we are growing closer every day to a situation where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential in our sport.

"Along the way, we will continue to promote the benefits of physical activity and the importance of sport for all to our millions of followers, whilst supporting and implementing initiatives that have a profound impact on society."