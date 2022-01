Novak leads Romanian delegation during meetings with FITEQ in Budapest

Romana's Minister of Youth and Sports Eduard Novak has met with leaders from the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) in Hungary's capital Budapest.

Teqball, which is played on a curved teq table and combines elements of football and table tennis, was invented in Hungary, with FITEQ established as its governing body in 2017.

Novak, a four-time Paralympic medallist in Para cycling has served as Romanian Minister of Youth and Sports.

His visit to Budapest featured meetings with FITEQ President Gábor Borsányi, chairman Viktor Huszár and head of diplomatic relations Murányi Gergely.

The Ministry for Youth and Sports cabinet director Lukács László was part of the travelling Romanian contingent.

Novak took part in a teqball demonstration match to gain a better understanding of the sport, playing with Borsányi in the doubles format against László and Huszár.

Romania is one of the world's leading teqball nations, collecting three medals at last month's World Championships in Gliwice.

Apor Györgydeák and Szabolcs Ilyés took silver in the men's doubles, with Kinga Barabási and Katalin Dakó collecting bronze in the women's doubles.

Györgydeák added another medal as he came third alongside Tünde Miklós in the mixed doubles.

He is the country's top ranked men's player, sitting second in the men's singles world rankings, with Barabási 11th for the women's singles.