Djokovic placed in immigration detention prior to last-ditch appeal to be allowed to play at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been placed back into immigration detention at the Park Hotel in Melbourne before a decisive court hearing in his appeal against deportation from Australia.

The Serbian will face the Federal Court of Australia tomorrow as he appeals a second decision to cancel his visa.

The case is set to be heard in front of a full court with Chief Justice James Allsop, Justice Anthony Besanko and Justice David O’Callaghan presiding over the appeal.

It will also be streamed to the world on YouTube.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke yesterday cancelled Djokovic's visa "on health and good order grounds".

Court documents show that the Government is arguing Djokovic could pose a health risk to Australians by causing "an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment".

The tennis superstar's lawyers claim Hawke has no evidence to support that, and want Djokovic's visa restored.

The hearing is due to begin at 9:30am local time tomorrow.

Novak Djokovic was transported to the detention facility at the Park Hotel by the Australian Border Force ©Getty Images

If Djokovic is successful if having his visa cancellation overturned, he will be free to play a first-round Australian Open match versus compatriot Miomir Kecmanović the next day.

However, should the 34-year-old lose, Djokovic will face not only deportation but also a three-year ban on obtaining a new Australian visa.

The long-running saga has left Djokovic's pursuit of a record-breaking 21st men's singles Grand Slam title in serious doubt.

The tournament begins on Monday (January 17), with crowds at the show courts set to be restricted to 50 per cent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On top of the legal disputes in Australia, Djokovic is being investigated for breaking COVID-19 rules in both Serbia and Spain.

The Djokovic camp claims he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16, which was used as grounds for obtaining an exemption waiver to play in the first Grand Slam of the year without being vaccinated.

Exemption permission was granted by medical panels assembled by Tennis Australia and the Victorian Government, but it is the Federal Government which is in charge of administering visas.