United Nations issues solemn appeal calling for Olympic Truce to be respected during Beijing 2022

The United Nations (UN) has issued a "solemn appeal" calling for the Olympic Truce to be respected during the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.

Abdulla Shahid, President of the UN General Assembly, made the call to observe the terms formally adopted by 193 member nations in December.

"I solemnly appeal to all member states to demonstrate their commitment to the Olympic Truce for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," Shahid said.

He asked each nation "to undertake concrete actions at the local, national, regional and world levels to promote and strengthen a culture of peace and harmony based on the spirit of the Truce.

"I also call upon all warring parties of current armed conflicts around the world to boldly agree to true mutual ceasefires for the duration of the Olympic Truce, thus providing an opportunity to settle disputes peacefully," Shahid added.

His words come at a time of international tension in Eastern Europe with a Russian troop build up on the Ukrainian border.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach welcomed the reaffirmation of the Truce, which comes into force seven days before the Opening Ceremony.

“The Games will bring together athletes from all parts of the world in the greatest of international sports events as a means to promote peace, mutual understanding and goodwill among nations and peoples.”@UN_PGA on the #Beijing2022 Winter #Olympicshttps://t.co/joxcmAQxpQ — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) January 20, 2022

"Today’s appeal strengthens the message coming from the Olympic Truce Resolution even further," Bach said.

"With today’s solemn appeal, the United Nations once again supports the political neutrality of the Olympic Games and the IOC, which was already supported in the Olympic Truce Resolution.

"This bond of our shared humanity is even more relevant in our polarised world today," he added.

The Olympic Truce is inspired by the "Ekecheiria", an action which called for a halt to fighting during the Olympic Games of antiquity.

Shahid also confirmed that the UN flag will fly at Olympic venues during the Games as "an expression of common objectives."

This continues a practice instigated at the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano.

Meanwhile a coalition of protest groups have this week called upon UN secretary general António Guterres to reverse his decision to attend the Games.

The protest groups have described China’s actions as "a downward spiral of human rights abuses" towards minority groups.