Greek sailing coach goes on trial accused of raping 11-year-old in prosecution inspired by Bekatorou

Greek sailing coach Triantafyllos Apostolou has gone on trial in Athens accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in 2010, with Olympic champion Sofia Bekatorou attending the court case after being credited with sparking Greece's "#MeToo" moment.

Bekatorou, who won sailing gold at the home Olympics in Athens in 2004 in the women's 470 class and served as her country's first female flagbearer at Rio 2016, revealed in December 2020 that she had been sexually abused by a high-ranking member of the Hellenic Sailing Federation in 1998.

Her allegations cannot be prosecuted as they fall outside of Greece's statute of limitations, but prompted dozens of other survivors in Greece to come forward.

This including an abuse scandal in gymnastics emerging.

Bekatorou was present in court for beginning of Apostolou's case - which is seen as a landmark trial - alongside the victim and her family.

Apostolou was arrested in January last year and has been charged with multiple counts of rape, assault on a minor and the corruption of a minor.

The plaintiff in the case is now aged 21, and has not been named at the request of the family.

"I hope my decision gives the same courage that Sofia Bekatorou gave me with her own accusation," the accuser told Greece's ANT1 TV before the trial.

"We must break the silence, punish the abusers, and cease any stigma for victims of sexual abuse."

It has been ruled by three judges that she can testify behind closed doors on January 26.

Greek Olympic sailing gold medallist Sofia Bekatorou is credited with sparking the #MeToo movement in the country, and was present in court ©Getty Images

Apostolou pleaded not guilty, and was quoted by the Agence France-Presse as saying: "It happened several times.

"Would you consider it rape when it happened many times?

"We intended to get married and our two families were aware.

"You will see.

"During the trial, it will be proven."

Apostolou had identified himself in an interview with Proto Thema last year in which he claimed "we were to be married and her mother had agreed".

Bekatorou hailed the trail as "very symbolic", as reported by Neos Kosmos.

"I am here to support her [the alleged victim] in every way," she said.

"She is a very brave young woman.

"It's never an easy process."

The trial is expected to last for several weeks.

Greece's Government, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has introduced tougher penalties for sexual assault, and extended the statute of limitations for the abuse of a minor.